West Family Investments Inc. Makes New $128,000 Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,797 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth $68,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.1 %

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.56%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.