West Family Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,108 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 15,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,748 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,819,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 688.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 401,901 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Allstate by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 708,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 290,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 22,981.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,887,000 after acquiring an additional 267,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $200.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.76 and its 200 day moving average is $191.65. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $155.59 and a 1 year high of $209.88.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

