Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IGI opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

