William Blair Estimates Nordstrom’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion.
Nordstrom Trading Up 0.3 %
JWN stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,757,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,752,000 after buying an additional 372,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nordstrom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,858,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,912,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,331,000 after buying an additional 450,539 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,582,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,026,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.19%.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
