William Blair Estimates Nordstrom’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

JWN stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,757,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,752,000 after buying an additional 372,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nordstrom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,858,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,912,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,331,000 after buying an additional 450,539 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,582,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,026,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

