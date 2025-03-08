William M. Walker Acquires 17,500 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) CEO William M. Walker purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.7 %

WD stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $40,226,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,474,000 after buying an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 33.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,784,000 after purchasing an additional 351,957 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $17,384,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth $19,843,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on WD

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.