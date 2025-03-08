Wind River Trust Co Has $14.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wind River Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Wind River Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $14,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,370,000 after buying an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16,345.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,529,000 after purchasing an additional 910,603 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 316,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,044,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,130,000 after purchasing an additional 192,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI opened at $119.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.