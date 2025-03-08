WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives $17.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLG. TD Cowen cut WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:KLG opened at $20.07 on Friday. WK Kellogg has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WK Kellogg by 1,724.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WK Kellogg by 65.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.