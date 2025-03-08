Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Stake Decreased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 537,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 238,131 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 170,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE WF opened at $33.26 on Friday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

