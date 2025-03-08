Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 80,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 41,401 shares.The stock last traded at $52.04 and had previously closed at $52.16.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 150,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

