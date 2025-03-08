Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $130.79 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

