Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,195 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Xylem by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after acquiring an additional 691,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 89.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.26 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.13.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

