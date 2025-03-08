Yangzijiang Financial (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.48. Yangzijiang Financial shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Yangzijiang Financial

(Get Free Report)

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yangzijiang Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.