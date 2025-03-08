YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.89 and traded as low as $54.01. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 16,607 shares trading hands.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.07.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

