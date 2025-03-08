YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 167,690 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 258,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 230,001 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $2,927,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $2,244,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on YPF shares. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.16.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $33.28 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

