Zacks Research Comments on Select Medical FY2027 Earnings

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Select Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

