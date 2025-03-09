18,076 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,062,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after purchasing an additional 310,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,619,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 358,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,313,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,230,000 after purchasing an additional 167,780 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,348,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 352,901 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,847 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,658.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,685.68. This represents a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bashir Ruzwana sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $833,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,510.74. This trade represents a 66.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,004 shares of company stock worth $2,292,100 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

