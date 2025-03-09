18,368 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Coordinated Financial Services Inc.

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.3% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,374 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,314 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,371,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

