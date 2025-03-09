3,048 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in United Airlines by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,442 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,486,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 1,492.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 912,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 854,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.24. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

