950 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $286.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

