Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 666 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $145.74 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

