Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,463,000 after purchasing an additional 761,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,422,000 after purchasing an additional 217,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,852,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,793,000 after purchasing an additional 249,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.