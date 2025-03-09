Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $270,000 in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WVE. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $98,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $123,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 53.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wave Life Sciences

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. The trade was a 33.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WVE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

WVE stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of -1.04.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.