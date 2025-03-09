Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $323,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after buying an additional 1,073,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,001,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,059,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,987,000 after buying an additional 722,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,768,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 8,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,925,000 after purchasing an additional 405,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.83 and a beta of 0.93.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

