Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSS stock opened at $325.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.74.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

