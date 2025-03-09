Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SIGI opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

