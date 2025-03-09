Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 605 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total transaction of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,523.92. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,129.50. This represents a 41.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,031 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RBC opened at $353.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.57. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $241.43 and a 1 year high of $372.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

