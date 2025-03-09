Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $343.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $1,419,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,560.58. This represents a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.32, for a total transaction of $993,565.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,177.60. This trade represents a 23.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,842,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $885,371,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,636,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $316.76 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $227.53 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

