Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 1.8 %

ALEX opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.27. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.68 million. Analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

