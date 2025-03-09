AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 444,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 215,787 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.96.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
