AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 444,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 215,787 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.96.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 42,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

