Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $196.52 and last traded at $196.51. Approximately 13,880,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 37,221,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

