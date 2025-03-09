American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 567,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of American International Group worth $41,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $83.77.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

