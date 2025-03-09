AMG National Trust Bank Sells 515 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $36.97 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Argus downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

