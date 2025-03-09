AMG National Trust Bank Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $233.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

