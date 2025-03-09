Amundi Acquires 110,605 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,116,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $259,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.82. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.