Amundi Acquires 1,292,417 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 473.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. Amundi's holdings in Boeing were worth $268,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 810.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 86,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.16.

BA stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.03 and its 200-day moving average is $164.22. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $203.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

