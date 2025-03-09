Amundi Has $334.38 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650,040 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $334,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

