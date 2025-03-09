Amundi Has $431.32 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Amundi grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,990,729 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,494 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $431,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $121,164,000 after acquiring an additional 146,707 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,876 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.78.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $234,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,935.22. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,020. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $140.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.66 and a 200-day moving average of $145.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

