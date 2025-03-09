Analysts Set Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Price Target at $78.64

Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.07.

Several research firms recently commented on DAY. TD Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Dayforce Price Performance

DAY stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. Dayforce has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 503.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dayforce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dayforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dayforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dayforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dayforce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Dayforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

