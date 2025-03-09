Analysts Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Price Target at $58.31

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.