Andra AP fonden Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3,074.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $1,332,198.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,876.75. This represents a 42.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 4.2 %

TSCO stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

