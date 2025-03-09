Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Cut by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,730,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,409,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $8,677,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $49.46 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

