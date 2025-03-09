Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,618 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.