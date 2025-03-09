Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.25 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,867,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22,730.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 56.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock opened at $166.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.21. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.