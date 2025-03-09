Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,472,000 after purchasing an additional 324,159 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,349,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,651,000 after buying an additional 285,621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 878.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 243,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after buying an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 356,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,077,000 after buying an additional 188,185 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.18. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

