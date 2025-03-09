Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

