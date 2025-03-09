Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,452 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.5 %

MDLZ stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.