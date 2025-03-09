Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

