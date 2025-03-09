Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OC opened at $144.54 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $140.94 and a one year high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.27.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

