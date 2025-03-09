Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,645,000 after buying an additional 113,439 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,617,000 after buying an additional 960,418 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 611,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 421,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 380,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after buying an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.07. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $103.44. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.