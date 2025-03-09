Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,645,000 after buying an additional 113,439 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,617,000 after buying an additional 960,418 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 611,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 421,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 380,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after buying an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.07. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $103.44. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
