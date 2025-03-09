Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

